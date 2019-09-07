The Enugu Grand Commandery of the Knight of Saint John’s International, Catholic Church, on Saturday honoured former governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime, with the Excellent Public Service Award.



Speaking at the event in Enugu, the Grand Patron of the Commandery, Brig.-Gen. Gilbert Obu, said that the honour was in recognition of Chime’s sterling performance as governor.



Obu said that Chime’s legacies placed the state economy on the path of sustainable growth.



He said that the award was expected to serve as an inspiration to political office holders, adding that the state and Nigeria would be better if politicians delivered on their mandates.



He said that the state and the people had continued to benefit from the many legacies instituted by Chine’s administration.

He cited the road infrastructure, functional traffic and street lights as well as an efficient waste disposal system, as some of the highpoints of the achievements of Chime’s eight years administration.



Obu said that it was in recognition of Chime’s achievements that Enugu was adjudged as one of 100 most resilient cities in the world by the Rockefeller Foundation.



He said: “You restored security in the state and introduced enduring reforms, including the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and other entitlements in the state public service.



“Foremost amongst your contributions is the rancour-free transition that heralded the emergence of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.”



Obu said that residents of the state would not forget the ”miracles” the former governor performed at Akwata Road, Zik Avenue, Okpara Avenue, Ogui Road, Abakaliki Road and the construction of the new state secretariat complex.



“All these you achieved silently without fanfare and we know that the state will always be indebted to you.



“Our hope is that this award inspires other leaders to emulate the selflessness, level-headedness, commitment and sagacity you exhibited as governor.



“We pray God to grant you new roles in leadership so that the country will enjoy your rare endowments and aptitude,” Obu said.



Responding, the former governor said that it was gratifying that his modest achievements were still indelible in the minds of the people.



Chime said that he considered it an honour to be presented with the award by such a revered institution more than four years after he left office.



He commended the knights for their roles in the advancement of the Church and Christianity and promotion of charity among humanity.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chime was governor between 2007 and 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)