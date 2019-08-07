By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Catholic bishops have alleged that the disposition of Federal Government to the issue of herdsmen’s killings and other crimes is creating panic and fear among Nigerians.

They regretted that the government has not even had a clear pattern to secure the lives of the people and through which those perpetrating the acts can be apprehended and punished.

The position of the bishops was contained in a communiqué issued and read by the Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and the President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin, after their meeting at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The Catholic bishops also appealed to the Federal Government to halt the attempt to licence and tax places of worship in the country, saying they suspected that the government had a hidden agenda about this proposed action.

The bishops called on governments in the West African sub-region to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal immigrants, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.

“When this insecurity started, it was one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones. What is government doing? If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament the woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.

“The lack of any clear pattern of punishing crime and the lip service commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the federal government, and security agencies has made many Nigerians living in fear day to day.

“There seems to be no end in sight, especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to. Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civil authorities to please save our country,” the bishops said.

They described the alleged self -abduction and jailing of priests for rape, as the manifestation of the total rots in the Nigerian society and loss of family values, saying all the citizens must share the blame.

“It is sad that we are losing our core family values and that we must take care of our children and imbibe the culture of being our brother’s keepers like we had before, because what is happening today has to do with our backgrounds,” the communiqué added.

The bishops commended government on the improved commitment to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, but called for caution in the proposed licencing of places of worship for celebration of marriages and issuing of marriage certificates.

The bishops emphasised that the contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution so as not to be considered partisan and partial on national issues.

They warned the Federal Government against taking steps that will tinker with the freedom of the press, saying that the media should not be gagged under any guise.