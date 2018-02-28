Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan dies at 61

The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Kaduna State, Most Reverend, Dr. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri is dead. Bagobiri died in the early hours of Tuesday at the residence of the Arch Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Mathew Ndagoso at the age of 61.

Rev. Father Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese confirmed the death.

The late Bishop was born on November 8, 1957 and was ordained a Priest June 1983 and ordained Bishop on October 21, 1995.

In a condolence message, Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Danjuma Laah, said he received the news of the death, “with devastating effect to my person”.

“I am aware that the great man of God has been battling a kidney condition for sometimes now, but the grace of God and his strong will had seen him carry on the burden of his congregation without complaints despite the pains and suffering he has had to endure.

“Bishop Bagobiri had not only been of great spiritual guidance to me, he had been a major support to me in the pursuit of peace, justice and development of Southern Kaduna.

” Endowed with high intelligence which was reinforces with great concerns for the downtrodden, Bishop Bagobiri became a true father to all.”

On his part, Senator Shehu Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) on his facebook said, “The death of Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri is a monumental loss to the People of Kaduna state and the nation at large.

” He was a moral and spiritual giant. He symbolized the conscience of his people and his generation. He was a man of the poor and the oppressed. He was a Peoples Bishop. He was a man never shy, never timid on matters of truth and justice. He lived with dignity and departed with honour.

“His life was an example and an inspiration for modesty, responsibility and self-respect Bishop”, Sani said.

Meanwhile there was no formal statement from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) as at the time of going to press.