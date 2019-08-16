The President of Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr Gabriel Olowo, has urged the Federal Government to participate in international aero politics in order to protect its carriers designated into international routes.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, recently, Olowo called for a solid policy thrust, stable the regulatory framework, stable political environment to ensure the aviation sub-sector was strengthened.

He insisted that it was not enough for airlines to be allocated international routes without government influencing the way things happen at the other end.

He said: “Well, aero-politics is politics, and if you look at the grammar of politics, the grammar of politics basically address the area of influence, which is very important in politics.

Our people in government especially the ministry of aviation, and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) must be able to influence a lot of things with our carriers. When our carriers approach them, they must not see them as a disruption.

“For instance, if we give birth to a national carrier tomorrow, and the ministry or the CAA do not follow the objective to the letter, and they just say you are designated to China or to London without influencing the way things happen at the other end with government influence, that airline won’t survive.

“We heard during the conference the slot that Nigeria Airways was using, how Arik couldn’t get it on time. Arik as a carrier is a player coming to compete with their own airlines, so there will be unseen resistance, despite what you call anti-competitive rule. But, the influence of our government is vital, number one, politics involve power also, it involves authority.”

He recalled that when the former national carrier, Nigeria Airways was grounded in London, former Head of State, late Sani Abacha, retaliated by equally grounding British Airways in Nigeria, describing such action as power and authority.

He insisted that the government must take a look at some elements of politics even in business, stressing that the nation’s carriers on international routes, required government assistance.

He emphasised that the aviation industry in Nigeria could attract massive investments provided its policy thrust was driven by sound policy.

He said, “Well, the summary of the presentation basically is that there are very, very tangible assets in the aviation industry going from airlines to the airport, to the terminal the building that could attract investment, provided the four policy thrust that I tried to identify is driven by policy.

“Policy needs to drive that four thrust, stakeholder satisfaction, the investors, the consumer and of course safety and security. Policy thrust that is directed towards achieving solid objectives.

Objectives that we will set with strong dashboard imperatives whereby we will be able to measure, not just run from here to there day-to-day, but we need to run into the feature five or 10 years from now.”