Carpenter in court for allegedly stealing electronics, baby clothing, others

A carpenter, Obioma Udugbor, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing electronics and baby clothing and other property worth N1.4million.

The police charged Udugbor with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant Obioma Godfrey of New Kutunku Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Feb. 25.

Tanko said that the defendant criminally trespassed into the house of the complainant and stole two LG home theaters worth N40,000, one strong decoder and one desktop.

Others items stolen by the defendant, he said are some hair extensions, wigs and hand bag valued N100,000.

Tanko said that the defendant also stole one nursing certificate belonging to Okoro Chinonye.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until April 20 for hearing. (NAN)