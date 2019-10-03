Abuja – A Karu Senior Magistrates’ Court , sitting in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Mubarak Abdullahi, to two months in prison for stealing a cell phone.

The convict who resides at Karu, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to four counts of extortion, theft, being in possession of dangerous weapon and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Judge, Emmanuel Iyana, went ahead to make the pronouncement in spite of pleading from the convict for leniency.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Mrs Janet Bako of Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Sept. 18.

“The complainant alleged that on same date, while she was returning from work, the convict attacked her with a knife and in the process, forcefully collected her Samsung cell phone.

“During police investigation, it was discovered that the convict belonged to a gang of thieves who specialise in robbing people.

“The convict had been arrested and prosecuted in many courts in Karu,” Lawal said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 292, 287, 319 and 309 of the Penal Code. (NAN)