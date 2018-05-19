Carl Adebare Adekola becomes the first Nigerian to to sing at the Royal wedding

11-yr-old Carl Adebare Adekola, a member of St Thomas of Canterbury in Grays, is set to become the the first Nigerin to to sing at the Royal wedding

Carl Adekola, is a Royal Chorister, singing at St George’s Chapel on a daily basis whilst attending St George’s Windsor Castle Prep.

Music is expected to have a starring role at the Royal wedding this Saturday, to make the day as special as possible for Prince Harry and Meghan. The choir are not the only youngsters making an appearance – 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, of Britain’s Got Talent fame, will also be playing.

Gospel stars The Kingdom Choir will perform and will be led by conductor Karen Gibson. As if two choirs wasn’t enough, Meghan and Harry will also have an orchestra playing – led by conductor Christopher Warren-Green.

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners in Kwara State has alleged that they alerted…

Welsh soprano singer Elin Manahan Thomas will accompany the orchestra – as well trumpeter David Blackadder.

Luke Bond’s on the organ, and the State Trumpeters, from the Band of the Household Cavalry, will provide ‘ceremonial support’. Later this morning Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland will travel with her by car to Windsor Castle.