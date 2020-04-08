The Australian man at the centre of the failed child sex abuse case against George Pell has said he respects the High Court’s decision to overturn the cardinal’s conviction, while issuing a rallying cry to all survivors.

In December 2018, a jury convicted Pell, 78, for sexually assaulting two choirboys at a Melbourne Cathedral in 1996. The Court of Appeal upheld the convictions last year, but the High Court on Tuesday unanimously decided to quash the convictions.

“I respect the decision of the High Court. I accept the outcome,” the former choirboy, known only as Witness J, said in a statement released on Tuesday night through his lawyer.

Witness J said it is difficult in child sexual abuse matters to satisfy a criminal court that the offending has occurred “beyond the shadow of a doubt,” which is “a very high standard to meet — a heavy burden.”

“But the price we pay for weighting the system in favour of the accused is that many sexual offences against children go unpunished.”

Pell’s child sex abuse guilty conviction was based solely on the evidence of Witness J, who is in his mid-30s now and was described by many involved in the process – including prosecutors and the lower court judges – as a compelling witness.

Witness J said he “would hate to think” that this outcome alone would discourage people from reporting abuse cases.

“I would like to reassure child sexual abuse survivors that most people recognise the truth when they hear it. They know the truth when they look it in the face. I am content with that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral, where the choirboy abuse was alleged to have taken place, was vandalized overnight with “NO JUSTICE,” “PAEDO RAPIST,” and “ROT IN HELL PELL” emblazoned on the doors and “LAW PROTECTS THE POWERFUL” spray-painted on the forecourt.

Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli said Wednesday he was distressed by the vandalism, but “not entirely surprised.”

“There’s such strong emotions around all of these matters,” he told Melbourne’s 3AW radio, adding he hoped people would consider the High Court judgement but expected people will keep their own positions about the cardinal.

On Tuesday, the High Court said in its judgement summary that the trial jury that convicted Pell should have “entertained a doubt” when considering the whole of the evidence as to whether he was guilty of child sex abuse offences.

Witness J said Wednesday he was “okay” after the result.

“This case does not define me. I am not the abuse I suffered as a child,” he said. “My journey has been long and I am relieved that it is over. I have my ups and downs. The darkness is never far away.”

“Despite the stress of the legal process and public controversy I have tried hard to keep myself together.”

Witness J thanked the police and public prosecutors, saying he had felt well-supported throughout the legal process. He did not have any legal representation during the trial.

Cardinal Pell meanwhile spent his first night as a free man at a Melbourne monastery on Tuesday, having spent more than 400 days behind bars.

Right after his acquittal Pell, who has always maintained his innocence, called the High Court decision a remedy for the “serious injustice” he has suffered.

“I hold no ill will to my accused, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” Pell said in the statement to the media.

Pell is the former Vatican treasurer and a one-time close adviser to Pope Francis, and remains a cardinal. The Vatican welcomed Pell’s acquittal in a statement overnight.

Earlier, Pope Francis said on Twitter he was praying for those who have been unfairly judged, in an apparent reference to Pell.

“In these days of Lent, we’ve been witnessing the persecution that Jesus underwent and how He was judged ferociously, even though He was innocent,” Francis tweeted, referring to the fasting period that leads up to Easter, when Christians celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

“Let us pray together today for all those persons who suffer due to an unjust sentence because of someone [who] had it in for them,” he added. (dpa)