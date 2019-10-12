American rapper, Cardi B turned 27-year-old on Friday and she received a huge diamond ring as a gift from her husband, Offset.

READ ALSO: Keyamo vows to fight piracy in entertainment industry



She took to her Instagram page to appreciate the gift,” Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy ❤️Soo grateful

While, Offset took to his Instagram page to appreciate his wife. According to him,” TITANIC DIAMOND ? ?,” “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER.”