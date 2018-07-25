Cardi B believes husband Offset was setup, says she would stand by him even if he was sentenced to prison

Cardi B has weighed in on the recent arrest of her husband Offset, who was arrested on Friday for gun and drug possession in Atlanta.

The Migos rapper whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were pulled over in Jonesboro, Georgia, for the illegal lane change when Clayton County police searched his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera and found three guns and less than one ounce of marijuana and over $107,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, TMZ claimed that Cardi B has confided in friends that she would stand by her husband’s side ‘even if he were sentenced to prison’.

The gossip site also reported that 25-year-old believes the Migos rapper ‘was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.’

According to TMZ, Cardi whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar also doesn’t believe Offset broke any laws, telling friends ‘he doesn’t own any firearms’ and that the arrest was a ‘targeted attack from the hip-hop cops’.

Offset has since been released on bond from the Clayton County Jail in Georgia.