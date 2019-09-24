Leicester City are back in knockout action on Tuesday night with Luton Town.

The Nigerian striker hasn’t seen a single minute of competitive football this season, not for club or country.

He has been regularly left out of match day squads, most recently on the weekend, and that’s despite enjoying another decent pre-season.

Iheanacho is going to have to get some football at some point, and it feels as though this might be a good opportunity to throw him in against a Luton side City will be confident of beating.

However the former Manchester City youngster is likely to be named in tonight’s fixture.