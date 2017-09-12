Weak economy weakens FMN’s capital raising program

The prevailing depressed economic environment has been attributed for delaying floating of Nigerian Flour mills Plc’s rights issues already endorsed by shareholders barely three years ago.

This was coming as the company’s interest burden continues to soar, and eating deep into earnings and returns on investments, which formed bulk of shareholders’ complaint as the company’s 57th Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, John George Coumantaros, revealed recently that the company may consider unveiling the right issue, as it may approach the market soon.

In 2015, at NFM’s organized extraordinary meeting, shareholders endorsed recommendation by the directors to raise up to N40 billion additional capital through a right issue.

According to Flour Mills Chairman, “given the economic headwinds being experienced in the country, the directors decided to undertake the right issue through a “Shelf Program”, which enables the company to raise the required funds in several tranches over a three year period”

He explained that a N40bn Shelf Program has now been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and will continue to assess the economic climate to determine the most appropriate time to launch the first tranche.

Daily Times recalled that N1.00 dividend approved by shareholders at the meeting, was funded from company’s accumulated pioneer profit.

The company’s Profit after tax declined to N9.8bn in 2017 from N10.4bn in 2016. However, revenue peaked at N375bn, reflecting growth by 51 per cent over the N248bn recorded same period in 2016.

Meanwhile, at a recent court ordered meeting, shareholders of the company approved the merger of Golden Penny Rice Limited with Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.

The merger, according to a shareholder of the company, would help curtail excessive tax and other operations costs as well as enhance synergy for the company.