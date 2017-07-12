Premier Paints escapes NSE’s sanction for 2016 result default filing

….as revenue rose slightly to N281.84m

Premier Paints, whose shares were barred from trading by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday, and currently tagged MRF on the NSE X-compliance report, on Tuesday, filed its 2016 audited financial statements with the NSE.

As at the time of filling tis report, Premier Paints featured as number 5 in the x-compliance report, minimum Regulatory filing (MRF) for Non-Rendition of Audited Financial Statements 2016.

The company also featured in schedule 3 of the x-compliance report and tagged MRF for Non Rendition of First Quarter Interim Report 2017, while its Q1 is now being awaited, the Q2 result regulatory time for filling will soon elapse 31, July, thereby placing the company on default, once again.

Meanwhile, the company’s 2016 audited financial result for the period ended 31 December, released by the Nigerian stock Exchange (NSE) showed that turnover rose marginally to N281, 841 million from N236, 439 million recorded in 2015.

Loss before tax reduced to N32, 242m, against N50, 840m in the corresponding year, Income tax credit for the period stood at N1, 314, against N21, 343 in 2015, Trade and other receivables for the period closed at N30,435m from N40,500m in the prior year.

The maximum exposure to credit risk for trade and other receivable at the reporting date by all geographic region comprising Lagos, Ibadan Onitsha, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Abuja, Ifo , Kaduna, Ilorin and Offa, closed the accounting period at N30,435 m, from N40,500m in 2015.

Premier paints principal activity is the production and marketing of different grades of paints such as wood finishes for the furniture industry, decorative, industrial coatings and auto

The company’s revenue in 2016 rose slightly to N281, 841m from N236, 439 m recorded in 2015, Cost of sales increased in 2016 to N189, 012m, from N163, 557m recorded in 2015.

Gross profit rose to N92, 830m in 2016, from N72, 882m posted in 2015 financial year.

Selling and distribution expenses dropped to N24, 945m, against N31, 595m in 2015, while Administrative expenses peaked at N74, 750 m, from N72, 006m posted in the corresponding year.

Loss after tax closed at N33, 556m, against N29, 497m recorded in 2015, other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax was flat against N56, 513 posted in 2015, while total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax was N33, 556m, from N27,016m posted in 2015 financial year.