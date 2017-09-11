NSE signs broadcasting pact with CBS

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has signed a broadcasting agreement with Continental Broadcasting Service limited (CBS) to transmit capital market activities live from the floor of the exchange. CBS, the parent company of TVC Continental, broadcasts to major African and European countries.

Under the agreement, TVC will run live daily commentaries of major developments on the NSE and the Nigerian capital market at large as well as create a programme titled, “The Market This Week,” to be aired every Friday.

Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, Mr Olumide Orojimi , commenting on the pact, said, “we are delighted to forge this partnership with CBS. This will sustain the momentum we are receiving from media organisations, to collaborate with us towards projecting and promoting the capital market through timely dissemination of information that enables investors to make sound investing decisions.

It further affirms the sustained relevance of the NSE as the destination for discerning issuers and investors to raise and access capital. We look forward to a robust coverage of our market across CBS’s growing pan-african and global audience platforms.”

Deputy Director, News, CBS, Mr. Tunde Osho, at the MoU signing, said that the partnership between The Nigerian Stock Exchange and CBS is a significant step forward in this day of high investment activities in Nigeria.

“With our network of bureaus across the country, and our presence on Sky Channel 217 in the UK, broadcasting live updates from the floor of The NSE would ensure that the investing public in Nigeria and abroad is fed with up to date information everyday on the exchange.

This would ensure that the global investing public is open to the critical information we will provide so it would be adequately oriented to the important stock market information it needs to make critical investment decisions in the country”.