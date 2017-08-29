NSE president Aigboje becomes Boys Brigade national patron

The boys Brigade (BB) Nigeria has honoured, president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its national patron, for his commitment to youth empowerment and development.

The honour was accorded to him in Lagos on Sunday, 27th August, 2017, during the investiture ceremony of the 7th National President of the Boys Brigade Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nwosu, National Vice president from all the geo political zones across the country, national treasury, national auditor and national legal adviser, at St Ferdinand Catholic Church, Boys Town, Ipaja, presided over by the NSE president as event chairman.

The Brigade also launched the N100 million Brigade Development funds, for the establishment of vocational center for BB Nigeria, as well as completion of work on its national secretariat among other youth empowering projects.

The honour, as the National Patron of Boys Brigade Nigeria, was effected after the investiture of the national president in a celebrated mass officiated by Reverend Father Michael Etekpo and Rev, Father Edwin Nwalozie ,which emphasized on the life of Christ in every Christian and imperative of youth development in the society.

Boys Brigade is a vocational Christian uniformed youth organization for boys.

Aigboje was officially decorated in boys Brigade officers’ cap, BB lapel pins by the immediate past president and the newly inaugurated president, after which he had the privilege of inspecting a guard of honour mounted by brigade commandants and also took the salute of the squadron ceremonial march which spanned through one hour from 4pm to 5 pm.

In a brief remark after the exhaustive and interesting drill by the Boys Brigade battalion, Aigbioje lauded the immediate past president, the newly inducted president, as well as all the newly inducted national vice presidents of the BB.

He pledged to sustain his commitment to youth’s development in through making significant contribution to the development projects of the Boys Brigade Nigeria.

The immediate past president of BB Nigeria Prince Yandev Amaa-Bai, in an interview with Daily Times Nigeria said that the honour accorded to Aigboje was a well-deserved honour, as he has always shown commitment to youth development.

Amaa-Bai, the Tor Jemgbagh of Gboko, expressed confidence in the national patron, Aigboje, as well as the newly inducted president of the BB Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nwosu, saying, “this is the day I have long been waiting for, after serving as president for two tenors and also in acting capacity for two years”

He said that he was glad to have started building national secretariat of the BB Nigeria, which has existed in the country for more than 100 years without a secretariat, and expressed hope that his successor would continue with the good works he started and also initiate fresh new projects for youth’s advancement. “We will be looking forward for building a center where boys can go and learn trade”,

He said that boys brigade is committed to building people of great responsible characters, and irrespective of the decadence in the society, you don’t find BB members involved in societal vices.

Yandev said “where ever you see members of boys brigade there is always a difference between the street boys and them, they are always trained to be able to control themselves, demonstrate discipline and show respect to whom it is due.”

Speaking on the relationship the boys’ brigade and the ministry of youths and sports, the immediate past president of the BB Nigeria said that even as the ministry is expected to be custodians of the BB, but the brigade has not been receiving significant support from the ministry of youths and sports. “I wish there will be improvement in the relationship now that we have a new president”

He urged the government to engage the youths in every level of governance so that they would be articulate and carried along in governance to be able to take over effectively as leader they are meant to be.

Newly inducted president, Sir Sunny Nwosu commended the state presidents and state secretary organizers, urging them to increase their effort towards ensuring that Nigerian youths are giving a new lease of life through innovative projects including vocational centers that will enhance their living standard.

Nwosu said that is administration as Boys Brigade Nigeria national president is committed to ensuring the N100 million is raised through stakeholders to support brigade development, youth empowerment and entrepreneurial skills’ diversification.

