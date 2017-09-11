Industrials emerged biggest losers as stocks open week with N110bn loss

As trading activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, the industrial goods index recorded the highest loss of 1.01 per cent amongst sectoral indices.

The decline was as a result of a 2.33 per cent or N5 decline in the share price of Dangote Cement which slumped to N210 per share at the end of Monday’s trade.

Other sectors also closed in red, except for the Oil& Gas index which added 0.68 per cent following gains recorded in Oando and Total.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) consequently declined further by 0.81 per cent to close at 35,664.94 points while the market capitalisation decreased by N100.7 billion to close the first day of the trading week at N12.293 trillion.

Equities trading on the NSE had also closed in a negative territory on Friday when the ASI depreciated by 0.44 per cent and market cap dropped by N54.8 billion

Monday’s trading activities, however, ended with Okomuoil leading the day’s 24 losers with a depreciation of 4.92 per cent to close at N59.90 per share, other top losers were, Mchnichols which dropped 4.55 per cent to close at N1.26 per share while Livestock feeds declined 4.49 per cent to close at 85 kobo. Jaiz Bank fell 4.23 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share and Berger depreciated 4.11 per cent to close at N7 per share

On the other hand, Airservice led 20 gainers by a growth of 4.87 per cent, to close at N6.25 per share, it was followed by Transcorp which appreciated 4.76 per cent to close at N1.32 per share while UCAP added 4.75 per cent to close at N3.09 per share. Oando gained 3.69 per cent to close at N6.75 per share and Honeywell Flour Mills gained 2.93 per cent to close at N2.11 per share.

The total volume of shares traded by investors in 3,232 deals stood at 114.8 million units and was valued at N2.2 billion. This is in contrast to 152.5 million units of shares worth N3.1 billion traded in 4,079 deals last Friday.

Zenith Bank emerged the most traded stock with 19.8 million units sold at N464m, Access Bank was next with the sale of 12.1 million units of shares valued at N117.0m. UAC-Prop was third with the sale of 10.4 million shares worth N30.6 million, Diamond Bank sold 6.8 million shares at N7.95m, while CI Leasing emerged the fifth most traded stock with 6.3 million shares worth N6.7m.