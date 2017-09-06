Guinness tops stock market 0.58% rebound

After trading in the red zone for the past five successive sessions, the equities market returned to a path of growth as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) advanced 0.56 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Guinness and 21 other listed firms.

Guinness Nigeria Plc led Wednesday’s 22 gainers as its share price improved 10.24 per cent, following an impressive 2017 full year report released on the floor of the NSE on Tuesday. The stock thus progressed from Tuesday’s positive performance to close at N87.30 per share.

It was trailed by Red Star Express Plc which appreciated 9.82 per cent to close at N4.81 per share while Air Service Plc added 4.93 per cent to close at N5.96 per share.

Consequently, the ASI added 205.15 points to settle at 35,609.07 points while the market capitalisation also grew by N70.7bn to close at N12.273 trillion bringing year-to-date returns to 32.11 per cent.

Although the first trading day (Tuesday) in the month of September kicked off on a negative note as investors barely reacted to the news of Nigeria’s exit from recession, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, data from the NSE showed all sectors rebounded on Wednesday with the Oil and Gas Index recording the highest gain of 1.32 per cent.

Price movement chart showed 22 gainers were paired against 23 losers. PZ led the day’s losers with a depreciation of 4.98 per cent to close at N25.94 per share, Morison dropped 4.88 per cent to close at 78 kobo per share and Linkage Assurance declined 4.48 per cent to close at 64 kobo.

At the end of the day’s transactions, investors in 4,066 deals traded a total of 281.8m shares worth N5,4bn, compared to a total of 230.0 million shares valued at N4.775 billion on Tuesday.

GTB emerged the most traded stock with 68.5 million units sold at N2.6billion, Access Bank was next with the sale of 56.6 million units of shares valued at N577.7 million. FBN Holdings was third with the sale of 32.7 million shares worth N194.7 million, Fidelity Bank sold 25.1 million shares at N32.6 million while Sterling Bank sold 11.5 million shares worth N11.7 million