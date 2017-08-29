First Registrars now handles MRS Oil Nigeria

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, has announced a change of its Registrars to First Registrars and Investor Services Limited.

The company, in a statement issued in Lagos, on Monday, said that the change was from CardinalStone Registrars Limited.

The statement signed by the company’s Secretary, Mrs. Oluwakemi Jafojo, disclosed that “The Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of new Registrars to the company.

She said, “Our current Registrars, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, have been notified and would hand over to First Registrars and Investor Services Limited, within thirty (30) days of their appointment.”

Afolabi Adesola