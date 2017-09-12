Experts to x-ray Infrastructure financing opportunities at FICAN conference

Cross- section of experts will converge in Lagos this weakened to x-ray more rewarding infrastructures financing opportunities prevalent in Nigeria, at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) annual workshop scheduled for 16th to 17th September at Orchid in Lekki.

President, of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Andrew Alli and other leading experts in the financial sector will proffer solution to the challenges of infrastructure financing in the country, under the theme “Financing Nigeria’s Infrastructure: Issues, Challenges, and Options.”

The IFC chief is expected to lead other discussants, including the Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Ifie Sekibo; Rand Merchant Bank, Mr. Micheal Larbie;

SunTrust Bank Limited, Mr. Mohammed Jibrin; Viathan Engineering Limited, Mr. Ladi Sanni; as well as the Acting Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Engr. Chidi Kingsley Izuwah.

FICAN, in a statement, stressed that the place of infrastructure in economic and social development of a country cannot be over emphasised.

Infrastructure financing, according to the association, plays critical roles in promoting economic growth, standard of living, poverty reduction by enhancing productivity, improving competitiveness and linking people and organisations together through telecommunications.

It also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Nigeria is currently faced with huge infrastructure gap that has hindered its earnest desire to exploit its rich natural and human resources for its development.

For instance, in spite of the country’s huge oil and gas, sunlight and hydro resources, Nigeria cannot generate enough electricity to drive its development.

“Indeed, Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit had stymied its economic growth, restricted productivity of its economy and limited its competitiveness.

The challenge of the absence of critical infrastructured continue to impact negatively on the cost of doing business, investment, and capital inflow into the country,” the statement added.

It had been projected that the country needs to invest $10 billion annually over the next 10 years for it to significantly reduce its infrastructure deficit.

Some of the sectors that require huge investments include power, housing and highways, railways, ports, airports, dams, bridges and tunnels, oil and gas, water and sanitation and telecommunication.

Therefore, presently, the need to evolve creative options to generate long-term finance to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructural challenges is one of the most important questions agitating the minds of policy makers in public and private sectors.