Equities market resumes with 0.74% loss

Nigeria’s equities market resume today with a decline of 0.74 per cent recorded for the week ended 25th July, 2017.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All-share index (NSEASI) and market capitalisation thus closed the week at 36,646.46 and N12.631trn, respectively.

Sectoral indices, which make up the ASI also finished lower during the week with the exception of the NSE Main Board, NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods Indices that appreciated by 1.34 per cent, 0.31 percent and 2.38 per cent respectively.

At the close of the week’s trading investors had exchanged a total of 1.538 billion shares worth N24.218bn in 19,187 deals; this is in contrast to a total of 1.394 billion shares valued at N25.037bn that exchanged hands last week in 23,133 deals.

Data from the NSE indicated that the financial services industry remained at the top of the week’s activity chart with 1.209 billion shares traded in 10,692 deals and valued at N14.210bn. The financial services industry thus contributed 78.65 per cent and 58.68 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Agriculture industry followed with 109.646 million shares worth N154.438m in 321 deals, while the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 83.608 million shares worth N6.247bn in 3,726 deals.

Top Three traded equities (by volume) for the week were Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc. They accounted for 579.065 million shares worth N7.900bn in 1,856 deals, contributing 37.66 per cent and 32.62 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 390 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N6,511.60 executed in 5 deals, compared with a total of 5,168 units valued at N65,570.28 transacted last week in 8 deals.

A total of 3,657 units of Federal Government’s Bonds valued at N2,866,267.62, were traded this week in 9 deals, compared with a total of 987 units valued at N986,951.99 transacted last week in 1 deals.

A summary of price changes in the review week shows that Caverton Offshore Support Group led 32 equities that gained at price during the week, higher than 19 posted the past week. On the flip-side, 11 Plc (Formerly known as Mobil) led 40 depreciated equities, lower than 51 declared the previous week, while 99 equities remained unchanged lower than 101 reported in the preceding week.

Afolabi Adesola