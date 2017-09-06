Dearth of retail investors scare foreigners from equities’ market…Stakeholder

The Nigerian capital market regulators have been urged to intensify effort to ensure that more indigenous investors participate in the Nigerian equities market, as this would trigger another round of market vibrancy.

Participation by more Nigerians in the local market, would not only motivate other citizens to tap from the market earning opportunities to boost their finances, but will further enhance market spread and reach as more foreign investors would tow the path of the locals to invest in the market.

A capital market stakeholder, Chairman, Nigeria Professional Shareholders Association, Mr. Godwin Anono, told Daily Times Nigeria in an interview that hence retail investors drives the market, ensuring that more and more Nigerians take advantage of the market will not just boost the economy, but consolidates a more dynamic and robust capital market driven by the citizens and participated in by people from across the world.

“ the foreign investors are watching the local investors, if you don’t trust r believe in what you have, how would you expect other people to develop that confidence, that is why the market is going the way it is going now” Anono said.

According to the retail investors, who confessed that he has been shocked differently by developments in the market said that, confidence plays a major key in wooing more retail investors to the market, and this should be driven by government policies, regulatory policies and sincerity of the market operators including the stockbroking houses”

“Bring back retail investors to our market and you will see more foreign investors riding on the back of retail investors to invest in our market” Anono said.