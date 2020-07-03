The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its efforts in assisting the Federal Government combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Acting Director-General of the SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja when she led other members of the Committee during the donation of an ambulance and other essentials to the FCTA by the CMSCC.

According to Uduk, since the country recorded its COVID-19 index case in February this year, the number of affected persons has been on the increase, leading to emergency situations and in some cases, death.

The Acting DG while acknowledging the various on-ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, both from the government and private sectors, said the capital market recognizes the need to lend its support towards strengthening the available response mechanisms as well as ameliorating the burdens on those affected.

“Consequently, the Nigerian capital market community, led by the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), in April of this year, set up the Capital Market Support Committee on Covid-19, to mobilize the necessary resources and coordinate all efforts required in that regard.

“The committee has been mobilizing financial support and other resources from capital market participants and stakeholders for the purpose of providing medical and protective supplies as well as other palliatives.

“The CMSCC hereby announces the execution of the first phase of its intervention. This phase would cover the donation of ambulances and other medical items to Lagos State, Kano State and the Federal Capital Territory, being centres with a relatively high number of cases.

“The CMSCC would also be donating an ambulance to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, to support the efforts in flattening the curve in Nigeria.

“We encourage all capital market stakeholders to key into this initiative and contribute to the CMSCC Covid-19 fund to enable the capital market community deliver on planned future interventions.

“We also, encourage fellow Nigerians to continue to take necessary safety precautions and abide by directives issued by the Federal Government and relevant health agencies.

“Together, we will overcome this pandemic. We believe these donations will aid in fighting the pandemic and flattening the curve in Nigeria”.

Uduk said the Committee has studied relevant data on the pandemic and has identified critical areas of intervention, in the first phase of the execution of this initiative, the centres with relatively high number of cases, including the Federal Capital Territory has been prioritized.

She thanked the Committee and those who have contributed to the Capital Market Support Fund on Covid-19 and also expressed appreciation to the Minister and his officials for the privilege of collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the effort to make Nigeria free from Covid-19. Together, we will overcome this pandemic.

In her remarks, Minister of State FCTA, Dr Ramatu Aliyu urged Nigerians to continue to follow laid down protocols as COVID-19 is real.

She said, “We know that lockdown is being eased, but this is not the time to let down our guards, we must continue to maintain social distancing, use our face masks when in public places as well as other protocols.

Aliyu commended the SEC for the donation saying that it will assist greatly in ensuring quick response and efficiency in the fight against the pandemic.

The CMSCC was set up on Thursday, April 16, 2020, to coordinate the capital market community’s contribution to fighting Covid-19 and has Mr. Ariyo Olushekun as Chairman.

The committee has been working tirelessly to mobilize resources from the market participants and other stakeholders to advance the cause of providing palliatives to those in need and medical equipments to designated hospitals and isolation centres.