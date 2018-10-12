Capacity building: ABSG goes for parastatals, NGO

Following its bid to drive Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s five pillars of development plan, Abia state Government has revealed that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that staff of ministries departments/parastatals and agencies, MDAs and non-governmental organizations are trained in capacity building

Speaking with newsmen after the maiden interaction in Umuahia, the state commissioner for the newly created Ministry of Special Duties, Establishment and Training, Mrs. Elizabeth Uhuegbu disclosed that the training is focusing on parastatals in the state, in view of the fact that the world is fast becoming global village.

The pioneer commissioner of the ministry said the training will also be extended to all sectors of the state governance, including teachers and artisans in the state.

She disclosed that the training is in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund, AG Mortgage and the State Education-For-Employment, E-4-E under Endi Ezengwa and is ready to welcome more partners.

Uhuegbu said the training includes many packages, including carpentry, aluminium works, catering, electric fittings, tiling, POP and many more and that after the training, the trainees will be empowered with start-up kits.

According to her, the vision of the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu is to further enhance his five pillars of development, stating that “those fizzling out and those not trained, will be trained, so that they can be employed by the state government”.

The training, according to her will generate fund for the state government, people will be equipped with skills and poverty will be reduced, assuring that the training and empowerment will be continuous and will come in batches throughout the 17 LGAs of the state, while about 100 trainees will be targeted at each batch.

The commissioner disclosed that the financial involvement is already in the last budget, while the training has no party coloration, “but for all Abians”, pointing out that each batch of 100 trainees will be randomly selected in partnership with the LGA chairmen.

On-coming general election in 2019, she said will not affect the programme with the theme “Need Assurance for Parastatals and NGOs”, stating that the state government is ready to pay its counterpart fund over the project.