A US breast cancer survivor has become the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.

Sarah Thomas, 37, completed the astonishing 84-mile challenge in 54 hours and 13 minutes and was greeted with champagne and chocolates as she landed in Dover.

The Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer, dedicating her achievement to fellow cancer survivors.

She admitted she was “pretty tired” and planned to sleep for the day, saying the hardest part was dealing with the salt water which made her throat and mouth sore and a jellyfish sting.

The American set off in the early hours of Sunday morning and swam non-stop until she completed her final lap at about 6.30am on Tuesday.

Sarah, first swam this same channel in 2012 and then crossed it again in 2016.