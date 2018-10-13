Cancer: Nigerian-based NGO wins international award

Project Pink Blue, an NGO, has won the 2018 World Cancer Day Spirit Award at the just concluded World Cancer Congress at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Its Executive Director, Mr Runcie Chidebe who announced this in a statement made available to the Daily Times on Friday in Abuja noted that the award was presented by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to recognise cancer organisations that demonstrated collaborative spirit in their fight against cancer.

He noted that out of over 100 cancer organisations across the world, only four finalists were shortlisted for the award.

“The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, Cyprus; Liga Portuguesa Contra o Cancro, Portugal; Project PINK BLUE, Nigeria and Shwe Yaung Hnin Si Cancer Foundation, Myanmar, were the four finalists for the award.

“We were all faced with extensive external judging panels and interviews before a winner was selected.

“But this is an inspirational and courageous award which means that my team and I have to do more.

“We have to touch more lives and advocate for better cancer care in Nigeria,” he said.

Project Pink Blue is a nonprofit organisation engaged in raising cancer awareness, patient navigation, advocacy and free breast and cervical cancer screening for women living in poverty.