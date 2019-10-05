The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed Special Eagles of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) for winning their first and second matches in the ongoing Cup of Africa Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF) in Angola.

Nigeria Amputee Special Eagles

The Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said he was impressed with the performance of the team, as they had little or no support from the authorities.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s first goal in the tournament was scored by Kelvin Kingsley on Friday against the defending champion, Liberia in Nacional Benguela Stadium, Angola.

The Special Eagles, on Saturday, engaged Cameroon in the second leg match held in Ombaka Stadium, where Kelvin Kingsley and Kennedy Ezeji scored two goals in the match which ended 2-1.

NAFF national team, known as the Special Eagles, won their first match 1-0 against the defending champion, Liberia, while they defeated Cameroon 2-1 in the second match held on Friday and Saturday.

“I really commend the NAFF for their aggressive efforts to make it to the ongoing Amputee Nation’s Cup in Angola, in spite of little or no support from the authorities.

“The boys still brought the Nigerian athletes’ spirit of determination and commitment in international competitions to play and won their first and second matches. It’s indeed commendable,” he said.

While urging the team to sustain their winning tempo, the SWAN chairman called on government to support amputee football and other para-sports.

According to him, many other persons living with physical disabilities have taken to street begging and constituted nuisance to the nation, adding that they needed adequate attention and encouragement.

Olalekan-Sarafadeen Oyeleke, the Special Eagles captain, told NAN on the telephone that they went to the field with determination, not minding the challenges encountered in making it to the tournament.

Oyeleke said that they played as a team, and according to instruction by the coaching crew, which saw them to victorious finishing of their two matches in the tournament.

“I just thank God that we finally made it to this tournament, but we were determined to represent our great country, Nigeria and perform well in our matches, which has materialised.

“Playing with the defending champion, Liberia was tough but we brought our skills, instructions and team spirit to play, and with determination, we won Liberia and Cameroon today,” he said.

Ugochukwu Obieze, the NAFF athletes representative, also commended the national team for a good start, which was exhibited in their second match against Cameroon which ended 2-1 on Saturday.

Obieze tipped the Special Eagles to go for more goals in subsequent matches, adding that their glorious performances would strengthen their chances of World Amputee ticket.

“I got the news of their winning yesterday when they defeated Liberia and today again, they defeated Cameroon in the second match. I’m very happy.

“I’m proud of them and I believe that they have what it takes to win the remaining matches and lift the CANAF trophy to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

NAN reports that the Special Eagles have moved to 6 points in the ongoing 2019 CANAF and will meet Tanzania in their third match which holds on Sunday in Angola. (NAN)