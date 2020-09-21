CAN react to Lagos’ full reopening of churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter has commended the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the full reopening of churches, while saying it is the right thing to do.

The Chairman of CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, told The Punch that it was due to prayers that made the effects of the virus in the state, minimal.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that he said a minimum of 30 million Nigerians were expected to die from the COVID-19 pandemic, but God prevented it.

Bamgbola said, “By the end of February and early March when this thing started, I had access to privileged information from America that a minimum of 40 million Africans would die from this virus and 30 million of them will be Nigerians. But we serve a living God.

“Those who say Nigeria is the most corrupt nation always conclude that ‘one thing they do is to pray’. They have seen that we serve a living God. We thank the governor for listening to us. He has done well after looking at all the variables.”

The cleric, however, added that CAN would ask worship centres to keep to all safety measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.