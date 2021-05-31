CAN: Leaders taking Nigerians for granted, committing evils daily

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has noted with dismay that the government is capitalising on the simplicity and patience of Nigerians to exploit them in all spheres of life.

The State Chairman of CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who led other Christians in an intercessory prayer organized by CAN on the current insecurity and for peace in Kaduna State and Nigeria, noted, “Citizens in other countries cannot take it easy with their governments compared with what we are going through in the hands of our leaders for years.

“The government has succeeded in dividing us along religious, ethnic and other lines and they are capitalising on such myopic thinking to exploit us and unfortunately, majority of us are thinking along all the lines the government has divided us and get away with it without any problem.”

Rev. Hayab noted that, that is why the Church is praying against the evil that is being perpetrated by the government for a way out of what the country is going through.

“Our leaders are not doing what they swore to do for the people and that is why we are praying to God for our leaders to be able to do the right thing for the country to be able to move forward in all spheres of life, ” he added.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap 200 Islamiyya students in Niger State

He lamented that with all that is happening in every part of the country, it shows that Nigerians are at war with one another, adding, “That is why since Friday, 28th to Sunday, 30th May, 2021, CAN has directed its followers in the country to pray and fast to plead for God’s intervention in the kidnapping, banditry, killings, ethno- religious crisis and other forms of insecurity that have become the order of the day in the country.”

The state chairman of CAN explained that Nigerians need to do the right thing in order to be able to challenge their leaders to do the needful, saying, “Our leaders are exploiting us and as such, continue to cheat on us. For us to challenge our leaders, we must first do the right thing to be able to challenge them.”

Rev. Hayab lamented that in all the years, the country had not made any headway in anything, stressing that the government always wants citizens to praise it and do whatever it is doing irrespective what may be its effect to the common man.

On the release of the abducted Greenfield University students, Rev. Hayab thanked God for the release of the students, saying that as a Church, they would continue to pray for those in captivity and the protection of all Nigerians from the hands of evil people in the land.