Can the ‘Queen of Highlights’ Mercy Eke who is the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality on Sunday be a good role model?

Mercy

Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.

The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.

A tweet from @Somto said, “As the BBN S4 comes to an end, here are the major lessons:

“Good character will take you to a place where hardwork alone cannot take you to. Arrogance will bring you down so soon. Be humble and trust the process.”

Another said @Iveren tweeted, “Mike was the real underdog this season. He came into the game with no ideas of what it would be like.

“Just his pleasant self and see how far he has come. Once again @aireyys I am super proud of you.”

@Fuomatic said, “Mercy won the BB9JA Show and Leo Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona this season few minutes later! Head when get OIL get OIL.”

The question is who do you think other than Mercy Eke ought to have won, Mercy Eke can she be a good role model?