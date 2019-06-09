CAN kicks over Muslim, Muslim ticket in N/Assembly

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has frowned at the ongoing lobbying of Reps. Femi Gbajabiamila and Wase ticket as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, saying that a Muslim -Muslim ticket is not in the best interest of the country.

CAN in a press statement signed and issued to journalists in Jos by the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs of CAN, Evang. Kwamkur Samuel said for fairness, equity and justice the 9th House of Reps should have a Muslim/Christian balance in leadership as already being envisaged in the Senate

“As a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, there is today an urgent need for deliberate balancing in the nation’s governance to ensure fairness and equity in religious and geographical spread in the selection of the country’s leaders, in view of the current fragile state of inter-group relations in Nigeria and the need to arrest the current drift in the direction of mutual suspicion,” CAN said.

The statement said in view of the unfolding lobby for a single religion to take over as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, “we wish to state that if this is allowed to go unchecked, a bad and dangerous precedence will be set which will further widen the religious fault lines of our country.

“We believe that it is fair, equitable and just for the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly to have a Muslim/Christian balance in leadership as already being envisaged in the Senate.

We equally appeal to those who may want to dismiss this patriotic call to be circumspect in their responses and allow their inner patriotic sentiments to guide their actions.

“We must take deliberate steps to allay the fears of religious domination and marginalization in government business in this country.

“A situation where the country’s leadership structure does not reflect her diversity with control of the three arms of government in the hands of one religious group to the exclusion of others will only, but heighten suspicion and give credence to the growing allegations of a grand Islamization plot by sections of the country.”

CAN however, called on the nation’s political leaders, especially those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to act with caution and sensitivity by respecting the cherished traditions of leadership balance as has been the practice over the years.