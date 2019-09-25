Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogun state, Bishop Tunde Akin –Akinsanya on Tuesday made a case for community policing as a strategy to tackle insecurity in the nation.

Akin – Akinsanya spoke during the maiden edition of the Ogun state security summit organised by the state chapter of CAN and held at the Treasure House of God Church, Abeokuta.

According to the cleric, community policing is one of the solutions to the numerous security challenges confronting the state and the country.

The bishop said alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, more citizen awareness and sensitization would also assist conventional security agencies to achieve their core mandates.

He noted that the issue of security can no longer be left in the hands of government and security agents alone, adding that there should be collaboration and cohesion by other stakeholders.

“The body of Christ is no longer willing to take the backstage in the security affairs of the state and country. Our Lord Jesus Christ at the height of His travails in Mathew 26:14 enjoined His apostles to watch and pray so that they may not enter into temptation.

“There is no better time now for Christians to watch than now in view of the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killings and burgling of church facilities,” he said.

In his remarks, Ogun state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, also supported the call for community oriented policing, saying the state remains the most peaceful in the country.

Makama, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operation, Awolowo Ajogun, called on the people to always provide the force with relevant information when required and report suspicious activities.

State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuksa, urged the people to be cautious of their environment, saying that the church has a critical role to play in ensuring security.

Present at the event were the Speaker, Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.