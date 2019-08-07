Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu state chapter has called for the immediate redeployment of all security chiefs in Enugu state.

This is coming on the heels of the murder of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu by unknown gunmen.

Rising from an emergency meeting yesterday, the CAN in Enugu state said there were obvious signs that the security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed and that Enugu was not an exception.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, signed by Bishop Christian Obiefuna and Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, the chairman and the secretary, respectively, the Christian body said it is irked over the seeming helplessness of security agencies in stemming the rate of killings and attacks on the residents of the state.

At the meeting, members in attendance spoke angrily over the death of Fr. Offu, as well as other clergymen and residents killed in like manner within the last few months.

CAN said in the circumstance that “there is need to overhaul the security apparatus in Enugu state and this should start by the redeployment of all the security chiefs in the state. In the whole country, security apparatus has collapsed and Enugu State is not an exception.”

The communiqué further stated that CAN Enugu state condemns in its entirely the recent act of criminality which led to the death of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, a priest in the vineyard of our Lord Jesus Christ. We deeply commiserate with our brethren in the Lord, especially the Catholic Church.

“We further condemn any act of criminality in Enugu state which tend to orchestrate violence, civil unrest and any other act capable of breach of peace. It is clear that some ill-mannered persons are not comfortable with the peace and security in Enugu state.

“Their intent is to plunge Enugu state into political, religious and social crises that may lead to chaos and insecurity in the state,” it added.

While commending Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his peace and security efforts, CAN urged him to “intensify action and review the security system of the state, possibly by increasing local security personnel.

“We plead with the federal government to intensify actions in protecting lives and property in this country as the recent general outcry is unhealthy for the country.”