CAN condemns Taraba attacks

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Taraba State on Wednesday condemned the attacks and killings in the state and other parts of the country.

State CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr. Innocent Solomon stated this in Jalingo during a reception in honour of Rev. Caleb Ahima, who was elected the National Vice President of CAN on Tuesday in Abuja.

Solomon appealed to the Commissioner of Police, the commanding officer of the Nigerian Army, 20 Battalion Serti and all security agencies to bring the killers in Taraba crisis to justice.

While condemning the burning of places of worship and missionary institutions during the attacks, Solomon said the attempt to throw the country into anarchy must be stopped by all well-meaning citizens.

“No tribe or religion has a monopoly of violence and no one tribe is born to rule and others to be slaves.

“We admonished those at the helm of affairs to use their powers correctly. They must ensure that justice which is the fundamental principle of governance is adhered to.

“Justice must be served on those who are executing a genocide in Nigeria against ordinary and law-abiding citizens especially in northern Nigeria that is today stinking with blood,” he said.

The CAN Chairman sympathised with the victims of the crisis in the state.