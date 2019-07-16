Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The South-East zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised the alarm that anarchy was looming in Nigeria if urgent measures were not taken to address the worsening security situation in the country.

CAN while backing the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called on the people of the zone to rise up and defend themselves. This call is coming on the heels of the murder of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti.

In a statement issued by the Christian body, which was signed by the Chairman of CAN in the South-East, Bishop Giddy Okafor and the Secretary, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo respectively, however, welcomed the federal government’s suspension of the controversial Ruga project.

The statement formed part of the communiqué issued by CAN after its emergency meeting held in Enugu with the organization declaring that “the federal government should not implement in any form, any programme that shall lead to anarchy in this country.

“We vehemently reject, condemn and oppose any form of forceful appropriation of individual or communal land to herdsmen or cattle nomads in the guise of executive order, act, law or federal government’s programme in Nigeria and the South-East in particular.

“Cattle rearing is a private business, as such the federal government should not induce crisis or create undue tension in the states of the federation, more so, when the South-East is still recovering from the havoc of the civil war and do not wish such to happen again in any form. Business is by negotiation not imposition.

“We implore the federal government for the interest of peace, unity and mutual co-existence and tolerance to totally rescind, abrogate and jettison any action or inaction or by amendment or otherwise, that shall lead to the implementation of Ruga or cattle colony,

or with any other name that shall depict giving herdsmen or nomadic cattle owners right to acquire or takeover or confiscate land of individuals or indigenous communities forcefully through the apparatus of government.”

CAN therefore, urged Ndigbo not to panic regarding the threat from some northern groups led by one Abdulazeez, reiterating that “our land shall never be allowed to be taken by force by anybody under any guise.

“Let us continue to pray and watch. Let everybody be prepared to defend themselves as directed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”