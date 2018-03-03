Cameron/Nigeria border: Traditional ruler seeks for military presence

Following recent security concern at the Cameroun and Nigerian border, the traditional ruler of Danare 2 Chief Ndep Ogar has appealed to the relevant authorities to station a permanent security presence in the area to prevent possible escalation of conflict ravaging the place.

He said this during an interactive section with the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar when he visited Danare 1 and Danare 2 Communities in Boki LGA, Cross River State was held at 245 Battalion, Ikom.

He observed that such appeal was necessary to prevent further deterioration of conflict thereby protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar and his team, the Honourable Member House of Representatives representing Boki constituency, Honourable Dr. Itam Abang and representatives of the Divisional Police and State Security Services of the area visited Danare 1 and Danare 2 communities on a fact finding mission and assessment.

It was learnt that the visit was a follow up to the security stakeholders meeting on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

During the meeting, General Abubakar used the opportunity to visit the border points between Nigeria and Cameroon where there has been recorded incidences of security threats from the Cameroonian gendarmes/Cameroonian defence force against the locals in the Nigerian territory.

Appealing to the youths of the communities, General Abubakar while thanking them for their patience, urged them to remain law abiding and report any security infraction to the security agencies.

He assured them of the resolve of the government and the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect every Nigerian citizens anywhere they are living in the country.

The Deputy Director Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa told Daily Times that the GOC was accompanied on the visit by the Commanders 13 Brigade Calabar, and Military Intelligence Brigade Brigadier General I Isa and Colonel Kingsley Nwoko as well as the Commanding Officer 245 Reconnaissance Battalion.

Daily Times learnt that Danare 2 is an agrarian, sparsely populated and fragmented farming community located at the fringe of Boki-Cross River-Nigerian border with Cameroon where there has been reported occasional security issues with our Cameroonian counterpart.