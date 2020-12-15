Call out govt officials making business difficult – Osinbajo

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, The Vice President, on Monday tasked private sector players to call out government officials who were making it difficult for people to do business in Nigeria.

This charge was given at the inauguration of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Trade and Convention Centre.

The vice president said the position of government was to continue, on an incremental basis, to provide an environment that supports businesses to thrive.

Daily Times reports that he said, was why the government introduced the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council that focused on trying to improve the business environment.

He said, “I think that one of the drawbacks that we have had in improving the business environment is really with respect to how we regulate small businesses.

“So, for example in Abuja, I hear very frequently, small businesses who talk about the kind of problems that they experience, either with fumigation licences, or one licence or the other. All manner of constraints, which ideally should not occur.”

Osinbajo added, “The private sector must work very actively with us in ensuring that we are policemen and women of the regulations.

“A time has come for us to have a chamber of commerce, paying attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation. You must call out government officials who are making it difficult for people to do business.”

The Vice President said there was no way the private sector and businesses could thrive if government officials saw themselves as roadblocks and hindrances as opposed to facilitators.

