By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) yesterday, said those calling for the suspension of the founder and General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God -RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye for not taking a stand on Ruga and Leah Sharibu’s abduction were ill-advised.

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Benin City.

“I think the suggestion for Pastor Enoch Adeboye to be suspended by the PFN is ill-advised. While PFN respects the rights of the people to protest, but we think that protests should be done justly and those who embarked on protests should conduct their investigation properly before embarking on it,” Omobude said.

He said while the PFN also acknowledges the rights of people to protest, such protests should be directed at the appropriate quarters and not to be targeted at individuals.

“While acknowledging the right to protest, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) appreciates the concern by the group, but it must note that its action will be better achieved if directed at the appropriate quarters and not persons and organizations that have already highly invested in the process of bringing resolution to the issues raised,” the PFN president said.

Omobude said those who are accusing Adeboye of complicity are not abreast with the realities on ground and how often he has stood up against injustice and also how much he (Adeboye) has contributed to the rehabilitations of the victims of insurgency in the country.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) notes with concern, reports of a protest at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said to have been organized by some musicians, asking our leader, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to speak up against injustice.

“The group is also said to have called on the PFN to suspend Pastor Adeboye for alleged complicity on a matter completely outside his brief. For the avoidance of doubt and confusion that might have precipitated the unfortunate action embarked upon by this group, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) wishes to set the record straight with respect to the following.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a founding member of the PFN and has remained loyal, active and supportive of all her actions and activities. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer in his own right, is a past president of the PFN having led the fellowship from 1992-1995.

“He remains an active member of the national advisory council, the apex administrative organ of the fellowship. Pastor Adeboye has been a part of the visioning and policy formulation process of the PFN, signing on to all the statements issued by the PFN on issues of national affairs.

“On the issues of concern to the group, Pastor Adeboye’s positions are exactly as have been canvassed, on numerous occasions by the PFN. The PFN, in private and public statements has spoken out on the state of insecurity in the country, vigorously campaigned for the release of Leah Sharibu and engaging with the government to underline her serious concern about these issues.

“Pastor Adeboye continues to play a leading role in all our private and public engagement with the government over these issues. Pastor Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church of God are very loyal, dedicated and committed members of PFN. You know that the PFN has been very vocal in national issues and all our key leaders, including Pastor Adeboye are part of whatever press release we made and the stand of the PFN.

“Adeboye has contributed in counsel, in ideas and has always contributed to anything that PFN does. PFN leaders at a point reasoned that if we allowed every leader to be speaking on issues, we could be singing a discordant tune. Therefore, PFN has been speaking on national issues on behalf of its leaders.

“He has continued to speak boldly on matters of injustice. He has led the charge for a rehabilitation of victims of insurgency and attacks by militants in affected parts of the country, with the Redeemed Christian Church of God initiating projects, denoting millions and contributing to the rehabilitation fund launched by the PFN,” he explained.