CAFCC: Enugu Rangers gun for super start against Ethiopia’s Defense Force SC

Enugu Rangers said they hope to get off to a great start at home in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup when they welcome Ethiopia’s Defense Force SC tomorrow.

With little knowledge of our opponents, we are condemned to play our game and get the needed result that will make the return leg inconsequential,” said Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote.

I call on our teaming supporters to come out in their numbers and cheer us to a good win.”

Former Super Eagles winger Felix Ogbuke added: “We expect nothing but total victory in our match against Defence Force of Ethiopia.

With the hard work and determination shown in training, it can only end in total victory. With our strong belief in the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit, we shall make our fans happy.”

Rangers opponents, who are expected in Enugu today are the winners of Ethiopia’s cup competition and champion-of-champions after a 4-2 penalty shoot win over league champions Jimma Aba Jifar F.C after a 1-1 full time score despite playing with a man down for sixty-five minutes just a day before the ‘Asaba Miracle’ in Nigeria.

With names like Abel Mamo, Yidnekachew Kidane and Jemal Tassew, coach Seyoum Kebede has a capable team to earn some respectable result just as he will be banking on the quartet of Tewodros Bekele, Samuel Taye, Maraki Worku and Minyilu Wondimu to sparkle in midfield and attack.

The visitors, who are better known as ‘Toru’ by their fans back home, are currently placed sixth in the Ethiopian top league after a 2-1 road win over Debub Police.

The encounter will be handled by referee Ali Moussa Mohammed from Niger with three of his countrymen on the trip for the game that is fixed to kick off at 16.00 hours (4:00PM) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, better known as ‘The Cathedral’.