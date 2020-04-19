The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the indefinite postponement of the finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement was contained in a statement on the website of the continental governing body.

According to the statement, the new schedule would be communicated in due time after consultation with various stakeholders.

It added that CAF was monitoring the situation closely and working with relevant authorities including the World Health Organisation.

”This is to know the impact of the virus on the continent, and we will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugural one-match final for the two competitions was originally scheduled as follows;

Total CAF Confederation Cup – May 24, 2020 – Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium – Rabat, Morocco

Total CAF Champions League – May 29, 2020 – Japoma Stadium – Douala, Cameroon.