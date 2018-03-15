CACOL laments recycling of corrupt politicians, says action ruing country’s image

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has kicked against the continuous recycling of corrupt politicians into public offices in the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari led -administration.

This the Executive chairman of (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, noted has seen several of the people who siphoned the wealth of the country and subjected it to bad governance now being appointed into positions.

Speaking in Lagos State, Adeniran, accused some public officers in the country of working to undermine the anti-graft war and economic reconstruction of the current administration, while charging Nigerians to support the anti-graft war of the administration.

He lamented the adoption of secondary school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, stressing that the country must be prepared for more of such attempt to derail the country as the 2019 general elections approaches.

“The alarming record coming out of the public domain from all corner of the world shows a country that is seriously hemorrhaging because of the brazen looting of its treasury by its greedy leadership.

“The country lies permanently in a state of comatose because of the injurious activities of the past administration especially since even the return of democracy.

“Nigerians now feel that there cannot be any way out of the vicious circle of poverty, ignorance and disease as they even see old notorious looters being repacked into new national positions while serving public officers are merely paying lip-service to the present administration’s commitment to change for economic reconstruction and anti-corruption war.”

Adeniran, advocated more opportunities for youths in leadership position in the country, if Nigeria was to attain its potentials, while lamenting the poor ranking indices of the country by international agencies in several sectors.

“New generation of Nigerians must emerge to change the colour, shapes and character of leadership far away and from expired former leaders parading themselves as vanguard of third forces of leadership in the country,” he added.