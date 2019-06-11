CACOL congratulates returning, new members of Lagos Assembly

…challenges lawmakers to maintain controversy free parliament

Patrick Okohue

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has congratulated members of the 8th session of the Lagos State House of Assembly session who were re-elected into the 9th session,

for successfully completing their tour of duty and for “your deserving return as well as to new members of the newly inaugurated Assembly.”

CACOL with an anti-corruption and transparency in government agenda in a letter signed by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, said, “as you may have already been aware, our organisation, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL,

is an aggregate of human rights, community based and civil society organisations and individuals with anti-corruption and openness in governance agenda across Nigeria.

It is a non-political, non-religious, non-sectional and non-profit making organisation.

“We set for ourselves the tasks of promoting accountability, openness in governance and using any available means to cause relevant authorities to probe and bring to book, corrupt leaders both in public and private institutions.

“On behalf of our many organisations and esteemed individuals that make up the CACOL coalition, it is therefore our pleasure to have identified with successive governments in Lagos State through various engagement channels that have remained cordial and a veritable window of assessing performance and keeping faith with the mandate of our compatriots in Lagos State.

“It is heartwarming that the state has waxed stronger, with no atom of corruption scandal or political turmoil throughout the 8th Assembly and hopefully too,

within the period currently inaugurated for those that served under that diligent and remarkable assembly and those who are having their first legislative baptism under the current leadership of the House.

“We specially congratulate those new members for the privilege of having been elected to serve under one of the most virile and experienced state legislation in any states of the federation.

“Against this background, we refresh our commitments towards making both the Executive and the Legislature under your watch to deliver greater dividends of democracy that would make our roads better,

the educational sector more vibrant upgrade and reinforce infrastructure and provide life more abundant to our people in a state that has been rightly called a mini Nigeria.

“Our Lagos Open Parliament shall remain veritable tools of engagement and continuous assessment through this period, just as was faithfully and objectively carried out during previous regimes,” Adeniran said.