CACOL calls for caution, fairness over CJN non-assets declaration, money laundering scandal

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has called for careful consideration and caution over the various allegations of false and non-declaration of full assets and money laundering against the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen as petitioned by the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) which has scheduled his arraignment for Monday January 14, 2019.In a press release, issued by CACOL’S Coordinator of Media and Publications, Adegboyega Otunuga on behalf of the Centre’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, he noted, “We would recall that the whiff of allegations of corruption against the Chief Justice of the Federation CJN, has been on for sometimes, but seems to have died down after the controversial sting operations carried out against some judges of the high court.“There is no gainsaying the fact that this is a high stake scandal or allegation, considering the CJN is the number 7 (seven) man in the order of hierarchy though we are all witnesses to the number three (3) man having been tried on same allegations of corruption in the past.“However, considering how vital and tenuous the Judiciary is as the ‘last hope of the common man’ and the CJN being the very pinnacle of such strategic arm of government, we believe that following conventional procedures and practice is required so as not to give an impression of one arm of government, undermining or blackmailing another arm.CACOL who also took out time to explain their understanding of the case added, “It is a trite saying that nobody should be above the law and especially in this instance where a body as vital as the Judiciary is affected because, as they say, ‘If the Head is rotten, then what hope has the other parts’. We therefore expect that the Judiciary through the NJC (National Judicial Council) would have been sensitized to the enormity of these allegations and made to give its opinion on the culpability or otherwise of the CJN.“Once this is done, it then behooves on the Chief Justice of the Federation to vacate his position pending the determination of his culpability or innocence in this weighty allegations so as not to be seen to wallow in continuous desecration of his hallowed office.”