A Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BQM operated by Medview Airline was Tuesday involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja.

This happened in the evening after the Air Peace accident in which the aircraft lost its nose wheel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja while carrying on board over a hundred passengers and six crew members.

The incident which occurred Tuesday at about 3:07pm local time had 27 passengers and six (6) crew members on board and here was no fatality.

According to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), “from the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came on at FL 320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure”

AIB said its team of safety investigators have commenced investigation.