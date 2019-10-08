…Security agents lock down National Assembly

…Senate goes into executive session

Business activities within the National Assembly were disrupted today as bankers, food vendors, shop owners and other petty trades were prevented from gaining access to the complex by security arrangement at the instance of the NASS management.

The Daily Times confirmed that the closure of the complex to business activities and majority of NASS staffers was part of security measures to secure the premises ahead of the presentation 2020 Appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari at 2.00pm.

Stern looking agents of the Department of State Security (DSS) both in uniform and plain cloth took were seen manning sensitive positions such as foyers and entrances to both chambers of the National Assembly, while senior police officers took over security at the three entrances to the complex.

Read Also: Tight security at NASS as Buhari presents 2020 budget proposal

Only persons with accreditation tags were allowed into the complex while majority of the staff have been told on Monday to avoid offices.

Meanwhile, normal plenary session was suspended for about 90 minutes as senators went to executive session immediately after passing the votes and proceedings of their sitting on Thursday 3rd, 2019.