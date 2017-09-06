TVC’s CEO Hanlon sounds NSE closing bell

Nigeria fastest growing multinational media company TVC on Thursday, sounded the closing gong at the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) closing market ceremony, held at the 9th floor of the Exchange House in Lagos.

At a colorful ceremony attended by corporate titans and key stakeholders in the capital market, Chief Executive Officer TVC, Mr. Andrew Hanlon said that TVC would continue to support the Nigerian government in the pursuit of developing the economy.

He said,“This is such a huge honour to us at TVC. Our partnership with the Nigerian Stock Exchange is a significant step forward in this day of high investment activities in Nigeria. With our network of bureaus across the country, and our presence on Sky Channel 217 in the UK, broadcasting live from the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange will ensure that the investing public in Nigeria and abroad is fed with up to date information everyday on the Nigerian Stock Market.

“This will ensure that the global investing public is open to the critical information we will provide so it would be adequately oriented to the important stock market information it needs to make critical investment decisions in the country.”

Commenting on the broadcasting agreement, the Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, Mr Olumide Orojimi said,“We are delighted to forge this partnership with TVC. This will sustain the momentum we are receiving from media organisations, to collaborate with us towards projecting and promoting the capital market through timely dissemination of information that enables investors to make sound investing decisions. It further affirms the sustained relevance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the destination for discerning issuers and investors to raise and access capital. We look forward to a robust coverage of our market across TVC’s growing pan-african and global audience platforms.”

Also at the gong beating to end the day’s trading activities were, The Chief Finance Officer of TVC Mr. Yemi Adefarakan, Deputy Director News TVC, Mr. Tunde Osho, Manager, Public Relations & Communication TVC, Mrs. Mabel Adeteye, presenter TVC Business News Tolulope Ogunjobi and presenter, TVC Business Tonight, Yemisi Lanre-Idowu.

Bonny Amadi