Three Crowns in search of 2017 Mum of-the-Year

Three Crowns Milk, one of Nigeria’s leading Low Cholesterol Milk brand, has commenced the search for the 2017 Mum of- the- Year, its annual competition for mothers in commemoration of the Mothers’ Day celebration.

According to statement made available to journalists in Lagos recently, the Brand Manager, Miss Mina Georgewill said that the Three Crowns Milk Mum of- the -Year (MOTY) competition is aimed at recognising and celebrating the unique role a mother plays in the family, especially by ensuring a healthy nutrition for the family.

She reiterated that the campaign is the brand’s way of appreciating and celebrating mothers who are the core target of the Three Crowns Milk for their loyalty and patronage to the brand and also for making the brand their most preferred milk brand for their families.

As a brand, Three Crowns Milk cares for mothers, and in turn, they care for their families. this is essence of the Mum of- the- Year campaign,” she said. She added that it is the reason the winner of the 2017 Three Crowns Mother of- the- Year would be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for herself and three members of her family to Dubai, plus one year supply of Three Crowns Milk, while others would win consolatory prizes, including Standing Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Shopping Vouchers.

Explaining the procedure for interested mothers or their friends and family to nominate them for the competition, Georgewill explained that interested participants are expected to purchase the special promo pack of Three Crowns Milk to get a scratch card.

The scratch card comes with two panels; the first panel is for free instant airtime, while the second contains the nomination code to be used for the nomination on the brand’s website.