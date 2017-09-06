Skyrun Global to crash prices of television sets, decoders across Nigeria

Leading Chinese Electronics firm, Skyrun Global Investment Limited on Saturday, said it will crash the prices of television sets and decoders in markets across Nigeria.

Assistant Managing Director, Skyrun Global Investment Limited , Mr Tony Shen made the disclosure during a facility tour with journalists at one of Skyrun assembly plants located at Enyiogugu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Shen said that the company produces LCD Televisions, decoders, and gas cookers with Oven adding that the company now have branches in Imo, Lagos, Abuja, Cross River, Kaduna and Kano.

He explained that the decision of the firm to establish the distribution outlets in the mentioned cities was to ensure faster distribution of Skyrun products in all parts of the country.

He said the firm opened its first outlet at Export Processing Zone Calabar in 2005 before it expanded to other locations in Nigeria. Shen explained that the major target of the company was to ensure the poor and rich meet digital switch over of government, saying that is” why we have television and decoder at affordable rate.

“We first commenced operation at EPZ Calabar in 2005, before we moved to other locations, but the company came to Imo in July, 2016.”

He said, “We are proud to say that Skyrun products are one quality.’’

Val Okara, Owerri