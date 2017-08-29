SAN confident with NIMASA administration

…..As Dakuku assures on safer maritime industry

The Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) has expressed confidence in the transformation strides in the maritime sector by the Dr. Dakuku Peterside led Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Chairman of the Association, Mr. Val Usifoh who made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Agency with other members of the association, stated that they are impressed with the level of cooperation between the shippers and NIMASA and called for a more robust relationship towards actualizing the opportunities that abound in the sector.

The Chairman who was represented by Mr. John Odunewu also assured that the association on its part will continue to support the good initiatives of the Agency as regards improving the day to day affairs of the maritime sector in line with international best practices.

Accordingly, he said “On behalf of members of the Shipping Association of Nigeria, we would like to thank the Management of NIMASA for giving us the opportunity to discuss issues and rub minds. We are glad that we have this level of cooperation going and we look forward to improving further on it”.

In his response, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside who described the group as key players in the maritime transportation sector assured them that the Agency will continue to engage and partner with the association so that Nigerians can reap the benefits of the maritime sector.

Speaking further, the NIMASA DG used the opportunity to inform them of the efforts being made by the Agency in the area of security, through the integrated maritime security infrastructure and waterways surveillance system, noting that no stone will be left unturned to achieve the Agency’s objectives of zero tolerance to all forms of criminalities on the nation’s waterways.

“Let me assure you that very soon, the issue of maritime security will be history, because by then we would have fully implemented the new maritime security architecture which will include deployment of more equipment, more personnel and of course upping the game in the area of intelligence”, the DG said.

Accordingly, he stated that the Agency on the whole will continue to work closely with all relevant Stakeholders so that the benefits in the sector can be fully optimised.

“We are not on different sides; we may be working from different perspectives, but we are working towards the same goal in ensuring that people optimize benefits from maritime transportation.

We are ensuring that there are no inefficiencies and that our effectiveness is on top of the game, so that Nigeria will be a preferred destination for commerce and for doing transaction”, Dr. Dakuku averred.

It may be recalled that one of the hallmarks of the Dr. Peterside led Management of NIMASA is collaboration and he has given this assurance at different fora that the doors of the Agency remain opened to constructive partnerships that will impact positively in the maritime sector.