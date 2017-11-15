Resident permit of INTELS expatriate staff, 5 others revoked

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has revoked the resident permit of expatriate employees of six companies operating in the country.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr. Sunday James, spokesman of the agency.

James identified the companies as INTELS Nig. Ltd., PRODECO International Ltd., West Africa Machinery Services Ltd., Net Global System International Ltd., MGM Logistics Solutions Ltd., and ORIEAN Investment Ltd.

He said the action was in exercise of the powers vested on the Comptroller-General in section 39 subsection 1 of the Immigration Act 2015 and section 5, subsection 5 of the Immigration Regulation 2017.

The sections empower the NIS to revoke the resident permit of expatriate workers of companies whose operational licenses are withdrawn by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority.

“Consequently, Babandede has directed that the expatriate staff of the affected companies above leave Nigeria not later than Nov. 30, 2017.

“They might be recommended to the Honourable Minister of Interior for deportation should they fail to leave the country as directed by the CGI,” James added.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had canceled the contract between it and INTELS after it cited “contract breech”.

Ganiyu Obaaro, with Agency report