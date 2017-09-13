Refineries rehabilitation; NNPC sets c’ttees to meet 2019 target

The Nigeria national petroleum corporation NNPC, has said that in

order to meet up with the Presidential mandate of rehabilitating the

nation’s three refineries and 2019 target in oil production, that has

inaugurated eight committees charged with returning the refineries to

their nameplate capacities to achieve the purpose.

In a press statement signed by the general manager public affair, Mr.

Ndu Ughammadu, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr.

Maikanti Baru, charged the committee members to deploy “out of the box

solutions” to ensure that the refineries return to their good old days

of top class performance.

“I am convinced that the teams we have selected here today will give

the necessary direction towards returning the refineries back to their

optimal levels of performance,” the GMD told members of the

Committees.

The GMD explained that in executing the assignment, the Committees

were expected to deliver well and within schedule as according to him,

time was of the essence.

Although the target for the refineries rehab was to return them to

90%capacity utilization before the end of 2019, Dr. Baru stressed that

with more commitment from the committees, 100% capacity utilization

was achievable.

“We want to show everyone that we can fully run the refineries. You

must all work together to operate them at 100% capacity as this was

the only way to ensure profitability,” Dr. Baru stated.

The GMD also emphasized the importance of the workforce as according

to him “we can fix the refineries but without the right people to

operate them, they would go back to where they were or even worse”.

The statement stated that the Chief Operating Officer Refineries and

Petrochemicals, Engr. Anibor Kragha, informed that the 2019 target was

since for the first time in 20 years there was both the political will

and the economic climate to ensure effective retrofitting of the

refineries.

He further said that over 28 Expressions of Interest had been received

so far for the financing of the rehabilitation project and that the

goal was to get more by the end of the year.

Assuring everyone that the nation would not suffer financially from

the project, the COO explained that the approved financial model would

guarantee payment to partners only from incremental profits.

“Payment is therefore hinged on performance, ensuring a win-win

situation for Nigeria”, Engr Kragha said.

Speaking on behalf of the committees, the Chief Financial Officer of

the Corporation, Mr. Isiaka Abdulrazaq, reminded members of the newly

inaugurated Committees that the rehabilitation of the refineries was

one of the targets of the President Buhari administration.

Mr. Abdulrazaq expressed his confidence in every member of the

committees to deliver on their various tasks.

The Committees inaugurated for the rehabilitation of the refineries

would be headed by a Steering Committee, chaired by the GMD.

Other Committees are: Rehabilitation; Stakeholder Management;

Financing; Legal; Procurement; Pipeline and Crude Oil Supply and

Security as well as Staffing and Succession Planning.

Idu Jude Abuja