Refineries rehabilitation; NNPC sets c’ttees to meet 2019 target

The Nigeria national petroleum corporation NNPC, has said that in
order to meet up with the Presidential mandate of rehabilitating the
nation’s three refineries and 2019 target in oil production, that has
inaugurated eight committees charged with returning the refineries to
their nameplate capacities to achieve the purpose.
In a press statement signed by the general manager public affair, Mr.
Ndu Ughammadu, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr.
Maikanti Baru, charged the committee members to deploy “out of the box
solutions” to ensure that the refineries return to their good old days
of top class performance.
“I am convinced that the teams we have selected here today will give
the necessary direction towards returning the refineries back to their
optimal levels of performance,” the GMD told members of the
Committees.
The GMD explained that in executing the assignment, the Committees
were expected to deliver well and within schedule as according to him,
time was of the essence.
Although the target for the refineries rehab was to return them to
90%capacity utilization before the end of 2019, Dr. Baru stressed that
with more commitment from the committees, 100% capacity utilization
was achievable.
“We want to show everyone that we can fully run the refineries. You
must all work together to operate them at 100% capacity as this was
the only way to ensure profitability,” Dr. Baru stated.
The GMD also emphasized the importance of the workforce as according
to him “we can fix the refineries but without the right people to
operate them, they would go back to where they were or even worse”.
The statement stated that the Chief Operating Officer Refineries and
Petrochemicals, Engr. Anibor Kragha, informed that the 2019 target was
since for the first time in 20 years there was both the political will
and the economic climate to ensure effective retrofitting of the
refineries.
He further said that over 28 Expressions of Interest had been received
so far for the financing of the rehabilitation project and that the
goal was to get more by the end of the year.
Assuring everyone that the nation would not suffer financially from
the project, the COO explained that the approved financial model would
guarantee payment to partners only from incremental profits.
“Payment is therefore hinged on performance, ensuring a win-win
situation for Nigeria”, Engr Kragha said.
Speaking on behalf of the committees, the Chief Financial Officer of
the Corporation, Mr. Isiaka Abdulrazaq, reminded members of the newly
inaugurated Committees that the rehabilitation of the refineries was
one of the targets of the President Buhari administration.
Mr. Abdulrazaq expressed his confidence in every member of the
committees to deliver on their various tasks.
The Committees inaugurated for the rehabilitation of the refineries
would be headed by a Steering Committee, chaired by the GMD.
Other Committees are: Rehabilitation; Stakeholder Management;
Financing; Legal; Procurement; Pipeline and Crude Oil Supply and
Security as well as Staffing and Succession Planning.
